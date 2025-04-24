DHT Holdings, Inc. to Release Q1 2025 Results and Host Conference Call on May 7, 2025

DHT Holdings will announce Q1 2025 results on May 6, 2025, with a conference call on May 7, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

DHT Holdings, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on May 6, 2025. A conference call and webcast to discuss these results will take place on May 7, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, featuring a slide presentation. Participants must register in advance to obtain dial-in details and a unique PIN. The webcast can be accessed through DHT's website and will include a recording available until May 14, 2025. DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company with a fleet focused on VLCC tankers, operating globally with a commitment to operational excellence and strong corporate governance. For more information, contact CFO Laila C. Halvorsen.

Potential Positives

DHT Holdings, Inc. is proactively engaging with investors by scheduling a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter 2025 results, indicating transparency and a commitment to shareholder communication.

The release highlights the company's disciplined capital allocation strategy, which includes cash dividends, investments in vessels, debt prepayments, and share buybacks, suggesting a focus on sustainable financial management.

DHT's strategic operational approach, including a well-distributed fleet across international markets and multiple management locations, may enhance its competitive positioning in the crude oil tanker industry.

Potential Negatives

Potential lack of transparency in forward-looking statements or expectations regarding quarterly results, given that the press release does not provide any preliminary financial information or guidance ahead of theearnings call

The requirement for participants to register in advance to access the conference call may limit shareholder engagement and accessibility, potentially leading to lower participation from interested investors.

FAQ

When will DHT Holdings release its first quarter 2025 results?

DHT Holdings will release its first quarter 2025 results after market close on May 6, 2025.

What time is the DHT Holdings conference call?

The conference call will take place at 8:00 a.m. EDT on May 7, 2025.

How can I access the DHT Holdings conference call?

Participants must register in advance at the provided link to receive dial-in information and a personal PIN.

Is there a webcast available for the DHT Holdings results?

Yes, the webcast will be available and can be accessed on DHT's website in the Investor Relations section.

How long will the recording of the DHT conference call be available?

The recording will be available until May 14, 2025, at 14:00 CEST.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $DHT stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DHT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DHT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DHT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DHT forecast page.

Full Release



HAMILTON, BERMUDA, April 24, 2025 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT or the “Company”) will release its first quarter 2025 results after market close on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.





The Company will host a conference call and webcast, which will include a slide presentation, at 8:00 a.m. EDT/14:00 CEST on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, to discuss the results for the quarter.





To access the conference call the participants are required to register in advance of the conference using this link:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI730e5593bf5048a1963d38d63155d6a0







Upon registering, each participant will be provided with participant dial-in numbers and a unique personal PIN. Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the Call Me feature instead of dialing the nearest dial-in number.





The webcast, which will include a slide presentation, will be available on the following link:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p25xcqku







and can also be accessed in the Investor Relations section on DHT's website at



www.dhtankers.com



.





A recording of the audio and slides presented will be available until May 14, 2025, at 14:00 CEST. The recording can be accessed through the following link:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p25xcqku









About DHT Holdings, Inc.







DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Norway, Singapore, and India. You may recognize us by our renowned business approach as an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service; our quality ships; our prudent capital structure that promotes staying power through the business cycles; our fleet employment with a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts; our disciplined capital allocation strategy through cash dividends, investments in vessels, debt prepayments and share buybacks; and our transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and corporate governance. For further information please visit





www.dhtankers.com







.









Contact:







Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO





Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935





E-mail:



lch@dhtankers.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.