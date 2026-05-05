DHT Holdings Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $164.53 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $44.12 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 57.3% to $186.48 million from $118.57 million last year.

DHT Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $164.53 Mln. vs. $44.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.02 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $186.48 Mln vs. $118.57 Mln last year.

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