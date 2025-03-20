DHT Holdings, Inc. Files 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F with SEC

DHT Holdings, Inc. filed its 2024 annual report with the SEC; it is available online and free hard copies can be requested.

DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed its 2024 annual report on Form 20-F, demonstrating transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The report includes audited financial statements, which may enhance investor confidence in the company's financial health.

Shareholders can request hard copies of the financial statements free of charge, promoting accessibility and engagement with investors.

The company emphasizes its disciplined capital allocation strategy, indicating a focus on sustainable growth and shareholder value through dividends, investments, and share buybacks.

Failure to provide specific performance metrics or highlights in the press release may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the company's financial health and future prospects.



The emphasis on forward-looking statements along with the warning about the risks and uncertainties may raise concerns among stakeholders about the reliability of the company's future projections and plans.



No significant updates or noteworthy achievements were disclosed in the press release, which could indicate a lack of progress or competitive advantage in a potentially challenging market environment.

$DHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $DHT stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DHT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DHT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/15/2024

$DHT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DHT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DHT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jonathan Chappell from Evercore ISI set a target price of $13.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Gregory Lewis from BTIG set a target price of $16.0 on 10/15/2024

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, March 20, 2025 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (the “Company”) has filed its 2024 annual report on Form 20-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).





The report and the audited financial statements are available on DHT’s website www.dhtankers.com and the below link.





Shareholders may request a hard copy of the audited financial statements free of charge by sending an e-mail to



info@dhtankers.com



.









2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F











About DHT Holdings, Inc.







DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Norway, Singapore, and India. You may recognize us by our renowned business approach as an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service; our quality ships; our prudent capital structure that promotes staying power through the business cycles; our fleet employment with a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts; our disciplined capital allocation strategy through cash dividends, investments in vessels, debt prepayments and share buybacks; and our transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and corporate governance. For further information please visit



www.dhtankers.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on beliefs of the Company’s management as well as assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions, and beliefs about future events. When used in this document, words such as “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “forecast,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should” and “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that might cause future results to differ, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on March 20, 2025.





The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur, and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.





Contact:





Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO





Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935





E-mail: lch@dhtankers.com







Attachment





