DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

DHT Holdings, Inc. shares results from its 2025 Annual Meeting, approving the Incentive Compensation Plan and ratifying auditor selection.

Quiver AI Summary

DHT Holdings, Inc. announced the results of its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on June 11, 2025. Approximately 69.44% of the company's common shares were represented at the meeting. Shareholders approved the 2025 Incentive Compensation Plan, with 98.13% voting in favor, and ratified Ernst & Young AS as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, receiving 99.82% approval. DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company with a fleet that operates internationally, emphasizing strong operational practices and corporate governance. For more information, visit their website.

Potential Positives

Shareholders approved the 2025 Incentive Compensation Plan with significant support, receiving 98.13% of votes in favor, indicating strong confidence in the company's future performance and management incentives.

Ratification of Ernst & Young AS as the independent registered public accounting firm for 2025 received overwhelming support at 99.82%, reflecting shareholder trust in the company's financial oversight and governance.

Potential Negatives

Shareholders expressed some dissent regarding the 2025 Incentive Compensation Plan, with 1,874,408 votes against, showing a notable level of discontent or concern among a segment of the voting shareholders.

The high level of abstentions (209,631) on the 2025 Incentive Compensation Plan may suggest uncertainty or lack of support from some shareholders, potentially indicating issues with transparency or investor confidence.

FAQ

What were the key outcomes of DHT's 2025 Annual Meeting?

The key outcomes included the approval of the 2025 Incentive Compensation Plan and the ratification of Ernst & Young AS as the independent public accounting firm.

How many shares were represented at the DHT Annual Meeting?

A total of 111,518,652 common shares were present or represented, accounting for approximately 69.44% of the issued and outstanding shares.

Who was appointed as the independent auditor for DHT in 2025?

Ernst & Young AS was ratified as DHT’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

What percentage of votes approved the 2025 Incentive Compensation Plan?

The 2025 Incentive Compensation Plan was approved with 98.13% of the total shares voted in favor.

Where can I find more information about DHT Holdings, Inc.?

Further information about DHT Holdings, Inc. can be found on their official website at www.dhtankers.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $DHT stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HAMILTON, BERMUDA, June 12, 2025 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT”) announces the results of its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.





Shareholders holding an aggregate of 111,518,652 common shares of DHT were present or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting, representing approximately 69.44% of the issued and outstanding common shares of DHT as of the close of business on April 23, 2025, the record date for the Annual Meeting.





At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders voted (1) to approve the 2025 Incentive Compensation Plan (the “2025 Plan”) and (2) to ratify the selection of Ernst & Young AS as DHT’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.





The detailed results of the Annual Meeting were as follows:





1.



Approval of 2025 Incentive Compensation Plan















The shareholders of DHT voted to approve the 2025 Incentive Compensation Plan. The votes were cast with 109,434,613 for, equal to 98.13% of the total shares voted, 1,874,408 votes against and 209,631 votes abstain.





2.



Ratification of Selection of Registered Public Accounting Firm















The shareholders of DHT voted to ratify the selection of Ernst & Young AS as DHT’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. The votes were cast with 111,316,058 votes for, equal to 99.82% of the total shares voted, 140,426 votes against and 62,168 votes abstain.







About DHT Holdings, Inc.







DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Norway, Singapore, and India. You may recognize us by our renowned business approach as an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service; our quality ships; our prudent capital structure that promotes staying power through the business cycles; our fleet employment with a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts; our disciplined capital allocation strategy through cash dividends, investments in vessels, debt prepayments and share buybacks; and our transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and corporate governance. For further information please visit



www.dhtankers.com



.







Contact:







Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO





Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935





E-mail:



lch@dhtankers.com













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.