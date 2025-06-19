DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire VLCC for $107 Million to Enhance Fleet Efficiency

DHT Holdings announces acquisition of 2018-built VLCC for $107 million to enhance fleet efficiency and earnings potential.

DHT Holdings, Inc. has announced an agreement to acquire a very large crude carrier (VLCC) built in 2018 for $107 million, scheduled to be delivered by the end of the third quarter of 2025. The acquisition will be financed through the company's available liquidity and anticipated mortgage debt. This vessel features high specifications and an exhaust gas cleaning system, which will enhance the efficiency of DHT's fleet and improve its age profile. President & CEO Svein Moxnes Harfjeld emphasized that this addition is intended to boost earnings per share for shareholders and aligns well with current trading patterns of their key customers. DHT Holdings is known for its independent crude oil tanker operations and a disciplined financial strategy.

DHT Holdings is acquiring a modern VLCC built in 2018 for $107 million, which will enhance the efficiency of its fleet.

The addition of this vessel is expected to improve the company's age profile and replace earnings capacity lost from divestitures earlier in the year.

The acquisition is strategically aligned with DHT's focus on improving earnings per share for shareholders, indicating a commitment to shareholder value.

The vessel is equipped with an exhaust gas cleaning system, which suggests compliance with environmental regulations and a potentially lower operational cost.

The acquisition of the vessel will be financed through available liquidity and projected mortgage debt, raising concerns about the company's financial stability and leverage.

The press release includes a significant emphasis on forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty and potential risks regarding future performance, which may undermine investor confidence.

Replacement of earnings capacity divested earlier this year suggests a potential issue with maintaining consistent revenue streams, which could reflect negatively on operational effectiveness.

What vessel is DHT Holdings acquiring?

DHT Holdings is acquiring a VLCC built in 2018 at Hyundai Heavy Industries.

What is the cost of the vessel acquisition?

The acquisition cost for the vessel is $107 million.

When is the vessel expected to be delivered?

The vessel is scheduled for delivery towards the end of the third quarter of 2025.

How will the acquisition be funded?

The acquisition will be financed through available liquidity and projected mortgage debt.

What benefits will the acquisition bring to DHT's fleet?

The acquisition will improve DHT's age profile and fleet efficiency metrics.

$DHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $DHT stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, June 19, 2025 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) today announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a VLCC built in 2018 at Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), for $107 million. The vessel is scheduled to deliver towards the end of the third quarter of 2025. The acquisition will be financed through the Company’s available liquidity and projected mortgage debt. The vessel was built to a high specification by its current owner and is fitted with an exhaust gas cleaning system. The acquisition will improve DHT’s age profile and will further improve the DHT fleet’s efficiency metrics.





DHT’s President & CEO, Svein Moxnes Harfjeld, comments: “We are always looking for opportunities with the intent of improving earnings per share for our shareholders. This is a sister of vessels built by us in 2018, a design with large carrying capacity and premium earning capabilities, well suited for the trading patterns of our key customers. We believe this to be a fitting addition to our fleet, replacing some of the earnings capacity that has been divested this year, delivering into a market with attractive prospects.”







About DHT Holdings, Inc.







DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our wholly owned management companies in Monaco, Norway, Singapore, and India. You may recognize us by our renowned business approach as an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service; our quality ships; our prudent capital structure that promotes staying power through the business cycles; our fleet employment with a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts; our disciplined capital allocation strategy through cash dividends, investments in vessels, debt prepayments and share buybacks; and our transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and corporate governance. For further information please visit



www.dhtankers.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on beliefs of the Company’s management as well as assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. When used in this document, words such as “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “forecast,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should” and “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that might cause future results to differ, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on March 20, 2025.





The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur, and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.







Contact:







Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO





Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935





E-mail: lch@dhtankers.com



