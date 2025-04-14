DHT Holdings Estimates Q1 Fleet TCE Earnings At $38,200 Per Day

(RTTNews) - DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) on Monday revealed estimated time charter equivalent or TCE earnings of $38,200 per day for the first quarter of 2025. This includes $36,300 per day from its VLCCs operating in the spot market and $42,700 per day from those on time charters. These estimates are based on 2,077 revenue days, with 1,465 of them attributed to spot market activity.

The independent crude oil tanker company said that for the second quarter till date, 56 percent of the available spot days have been booked at an average rate of $48,700 per day on a discharge-to-discharge basis. Additionally, 73 percent of the total available revenue days, i.e., spot and time charter combined have been booked at an average TCE rate of $45,100 per day.

In March, the company entered into a one-year time charter agreement for DHT Tiger, built 2017, with a global energy company, at a rate of $52,500 per day. The vessel commenced the charter at the end of March.

In April, DHT secured a seven-year time charter for DHT Appaloosa, built 2018, with another global energy company. It is scheduled to begin the charter in May.

