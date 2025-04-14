Markets
DHT

DHT Holdings Estimates Q1 Fleet TCE Earnings At $38,200 Per Day

April 14, 2025 — 05:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) on Monday revealed estimated time charter equivalent or TCE earnings of $38,200 per day for the first quarter of 2025. This includes $36,300 per day from its VLCCs operating in the spot market and $42,700 per day from those on time charters. These estimates are based on 2,077 revenue days, with 1,465 of them attributed to spot market activity.

The independent crude oil tanker company said that for the second quarter till date, 56 percent of the available spot days have been booked at an average rate of $48,700 per day on a discharge-to-discharge basis. Additionally, 73 percent of the total available revenue days, i.e., spot and time charter combined have been booked at an average TCE rate of $45,100 per day.

In March, the company entered into a one-year time charter agreement for DHT Tiger, built 2017, with a global energy company, at a rate of $52,500 per day. The vessel commenced the charter at the end of March.

In April, DHT secured a seven-year time charter for DHT Appaloosa, built 2018, with another global energy company. It is scheduled to begin the charter in May.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DHT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.