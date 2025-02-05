DHT HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $DHT Reports Quarterly Earnings

DHT HOLDINGS ($DHT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, beating estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $86,160,000, missing estimates of $91,489,335 by $-5,329,335.
DHT HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of DHT HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 5,029,186 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $55,471,921
- FMR LLC added 2,195,916 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,220,953
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,075,647 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,894,386
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,035,376 shares (-35.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,420,197
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 919,624 shares (-73.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,143,452
- MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 835,043 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,210,524
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 742,332 shares (-75.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,187,921
