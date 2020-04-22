DHT Holdings (DHT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DHT Holdings (DHT) closed at $8.35, marking a -1.3% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.99%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil tanker company had gained 31.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 15.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 19.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DHT as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DHT to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 333.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $145.70 million, up 69.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $542.33 million. These totals would mark changes of +270.18% and +56.03%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DHT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.89% higher. DHT is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note DHT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.61, so we one might conclude that DHT is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.