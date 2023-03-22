DHT Holdings (DHT) Stock Moves -1.33%: What You Should Know

DHT Holdings (DHT) closed the most recent trading day at $11.14, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil tanker company had gained 3.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.3%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DHT Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DHT Holdings to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 314.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $101.21 million, up 161.25% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $385.38 million, which would represent changes of +275.86% and +45.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DHT Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DHT Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, DHT Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.34.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

