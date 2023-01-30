DHT Holdings (DHT) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

DHT Holdings (DHT) closed the most recent trading day at $8.42, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil tanker company had lost 4.84% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 3.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

DHT Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, DHT Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 780%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $120.7 million, up 145.33% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DHT Holdings should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.25% higher within the past month. DHT Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, DHT Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.01, which means DHT Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

