DHT Holdings (DHT) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

DHT Holdings (DHT) closed the most recent trading day at $7.27, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil tanker company had lost 6.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 11.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 15.69%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DHT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2020. On that day, DHT is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 350%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $150.09 million, up 74.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $558.40 million. These totals would mark changes of +287.72% and +60.66%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DHT should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.74% higher. DHT is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DHT has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.29 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.6.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DHT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.