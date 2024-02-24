DHT Holdings (DHT) Price Target Increased by 7.06% to 13.50

The average one-year price target for DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) has been revised to 13.50 / share. This is an increase of 7.06% from the prior estimate of 12.61 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.60% from the latest reported closing price of 10.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 394 funds or institutions reporting positions in DHT Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHT is 0.12%, a decrease of 3.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.70% to 104,609K shares. The put/call ratio of DHT is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 5,753K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,172K shares, representing an increase of 27.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 20.96% over the last quarter.

Hosking Partners LLP holds 4,340K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,354K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 9.50% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,207K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 3,780K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares, representing an increase of 46.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 25.42% over the last quarter.

FCVSX - Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund holds 3,630K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,013K shares, representing an increase of 16.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 36.19% over the last quarter.

DHT Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize it by its business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for its fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.