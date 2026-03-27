DHT Holdings (DHT) Price Target Increased by 17.83% to 19.43

The average one-year price target for DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) has been revised to $19.43 / share. This is an increase of 17.83% from the prior estimate of $16.49 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.04% from the latest reported closing price of $17.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in DHT Holdings. This is an decrease of 142 owner(s) or 32.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHT is 0.08%, an increase of 33.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.66% to 110,808K shares. The put/call ratio of DHT is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DME Capital Management holds 7,367K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,621K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 11.90% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,016K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,280K shares , representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Hosking Partners LLP holds 3,593K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,606K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 4.43% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,009K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,964K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 0.11% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,479K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,857K shares , representing an increase of 25.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 26.68% over the last quarter.

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