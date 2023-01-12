DHT Holdings (DHT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

DHT Holdings (DHT) closed the most recent trading day at $8.68, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil tanker company had lost 9.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 2.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 1%.

DHT Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DHT Holdings to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 900%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $122.58 million, up 149.15% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DHT Holdings should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DHT Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, DHT Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.14, which means DHT Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.