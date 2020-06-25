DHT Holdings (DHT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DHT Holdings (DHT) closed at $5.20, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.09%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DHT as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, DHT is projected to report earnings of $0.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2900%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $198.80 million, up 225% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DHT should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.71% higher. DHT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, DHT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.95. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.59.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DHT in the coming trading sessions

