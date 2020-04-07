DHT Holdings (DHT) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

DHT Holdings (DHT) closed the most recent trading day at $6.14, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil tanker company had gained 14.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 13.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.5%.

DHT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DHT to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 333.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $145.70 million, up 69.8% from the year-ago period.

DHT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $542.33 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +270.18% and +56.03%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DHT should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 90.09% higher within the past month. DHT currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note DHT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.01.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

