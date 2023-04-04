DHT Holdings (DHT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

DHT Holdings (DHT) closed the most recent trading day at $9.44, moving -1.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil tanker company had lost 18.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DHT Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DHT Holdings to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 314.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $101.21 million, up 161.25% from the year-ago period.

DHT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $393.05 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +293.1% and +48.39%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DHT Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.59% higher within the past month. DHT Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, DHT Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.42. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT)

