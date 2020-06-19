DHT Holdings (DHT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

DHT Holdings (DHT) closed the most recent trading day at $5.32, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DHT as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DHT to post earnings of $0.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2900%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $205.10 million, up 235.29% from the year-ago period.

DHT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.85 per share and revenue of $634.98 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +224.56% and +82.69%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DHT should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.45% lower. DHT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DHT has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.93 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.39.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.