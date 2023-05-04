DHT Holdings (DHT) Declares $0.23 Dividend

DHT Holdings said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.16%, the lowest has been 0.95%, and the highest has been 22.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.89 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in DHT Holdings. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 10.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHT is 0.18%, a decrease of 15.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.07% to 118,847K shares. The put/call ratio of DHT is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.18% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for DHT Holdings is 12.48. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $15.02. The average price target represents an increase of 38.18% from its latest reported closing price of 9.03.

The projected annual revenue for DHT Holdings is 387MM, a decrease of 26.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCVSX - Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund holds 5,844K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,895K shares, representing a decrease of 35.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 14.52% over the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 5,646K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,936K shares, representing an increase of 12.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 30.07% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,523K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 98.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 8,890.06% over the last quarter.

Hosking Partners LLP holds 4,328K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,837K shares, representing an increase of 34.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 66.28% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,207K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,917K shares, representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 0.44% over the last quarter.

DHT Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize it by its business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for its fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance.

