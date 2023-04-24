DHT Holdings (DHT) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

DHT Holdings in Focus

DHT Holdings (DHT) is headquartered in Hamilton, and is in the Transportation sector. The stock has seen a price change of 8.67% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.38 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 15.75%. In comparison, the Transportation - Shipping industry's yield is 2.05%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.71%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.52 is up 1166.7% from last year. DHT Holdings has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 8.60%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. DHT Holdings's current payout ratio is 52%. This means it paid out 52% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for DHT for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $1.14 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 293.10%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that DHT is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

