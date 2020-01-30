DHT Holdings' Co-CEOs On The VLCC Markets (Podcast)

Listen to or subscribe to The Investing Edge on these podcast platforms:

In a continuation of the first-ever Virtual Investor Forum on Value Investor's Edge, J Mintzmyer hosted Svein Harfjeld and Trygve Munthe, co-CEOs of DHT Holdings (DHT), on January 16th, to discuss the VLCC markets and their current scrubber program and capital allocation priorities. They reiterated the strong prioritization of dividends while also ensuring the balance sheet remains very conservative - even targeting the potential for zero net debt in the future.

1:30 minute mark - How is IMO 2020 impacting the markets? Any surprises?

3:30 - What fuel spreads are you seeing? Expectations on forward moves?

5:00 - Current progress of the scrubber program? 6 ships still deferred?

8:00 - Any indications of a 2 nd wave of installations? Doing more?

wave of installations? Doing more? 9:15 - How long will it take for you to install the last 6 scrubbers?

11:15 - Any pickup in HSFO storage? Are you participating in this market?

12:45 - Any indications of COSCO sanctions impact? Recent changes?

15:00 Why would the trade deal potentially be positive for DHT?

16:45 - With regards to the recent weakness, what are you seeing?

19:30 - Some of your top concerns in the market into 2020?

21:45 - Current capital allocation priorities?

24:00 - Target leverage? Down to zero net debt?

26:30 - How will the convertible notes factor into your structure?

27:45 - Are investors missing anything in these markets?

29:45 - Thoughts on the charter market? Willing to take cover?

31:45 - Standard reporting timing for Q4-19? Early February?

