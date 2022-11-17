DHT Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/22, DHT Holdings Inc (Symbol: DHT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.04, payable on 11/29/22. As a percentage of DHT's recent stock price of $9.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DHT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.61% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DHT's low point in its 52 week range is $4.55 per share, with $10.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.93.

In Thursday trading, DHT Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

