DHT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of DHT Holdings Inc (Symbol: DHT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.36, changing hands as high as $9.46 per share. DHT Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DHT's low point in its 52 week range is $6.96 per share, with $12.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.39.

