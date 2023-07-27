DHS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DHS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $83.22, changing hands as high as $83.29 per share. WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DHS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DHS's low point in its 52 week range is $75.68 per share, with $89.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.37.

