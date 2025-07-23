$DHR stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DHR stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $338,196,632 of trading volume.

$DHR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DHR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $DHR stock page ):

$DHR insiders have traded $DHR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN M RALES (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $245,919,390 .

. CHRISTOPHER PAUL RILEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,805 shares for an estimated $3,129,424 .

. BRIAN W ELLIS (Senior Vice President - GC) sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $1,277,541

ALAN G SPOON sold 550 shares for an estimated $113,553

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 923 institutional investors add shares of $DHR stock to their portfolio, and 1,163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DHR Government Contracts

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $DHR Data Alerts

We have seen $181,015,732 of award payments to $DHR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$DHR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DHR stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$DHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DHR in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 07/23/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/23/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DHR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DHR forecast page.

$DHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DHR recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $DHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $240.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Subbu Nambi from Guggenheim set a target price of $250.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Catherine Schulte from Baird set a target price of $229.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Brandon Couillard from Wells Fargo set a target price of $205.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Sung Ji Nam from Scotiabank set a target price of $275.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $226.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $225.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Conor McNamara from RBC Capital set a target price of $250.0 on 04/23/2025

You can track data on $DHR on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.