DHL wants to tap accelerating business-to-business e-commerce trends

March 30 (Reuters) - DHL Express should profit from higher demand for shipments as trade between companies follows digitalisation trends that already dominate business-to-customer sales, the courier services subsidiary of Deutsche Post DPWGn.DE said on Tuesday.

Many companies have already switched to e-commerce because of the pandemic and the segment should expand further as the technology-oriented millennial generation has grown to account for 73% of all business-to-business (B2B) purchasing decisions, DHL said.

