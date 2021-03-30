DHL wants to tap accelerating business-to-business e-commerce trends

Contributor
Zuzanna Szymanska Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

DHL Express should profit from higher demand for shipments as trade between companies follows digitalisation trends that already dominate business-to-customer sales, the courier services subsidiary of Deutsche Post said on Tuesday.

March 30 (Reuters) - DHL Express should profit from higher demand for shipments as trade between companies follows digitalisation trends that already dominate business-to-customer sales, the courier services subsidiary of Deutsche Post DPWGn.DE said on Tuesday.

Many companies have already switched to e-commerce because of the pandemic and the segment should expand further as the technology-oriented millennial generation has grown to account for 73% of all business-to-business (B2B) purchasing decisions, DHL said.

($1 = 0.8524 euros)

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((zuzanna.szymanska@thomsonreuters.com; + 48 58 769 65 61;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters