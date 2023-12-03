News & Insights

Oil

DHL union employees vote to authorize strike - Teamsters

Credit: REUTERS/JANA RODENBUSCH

December 03, 2023 — 02:21 am EST

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Dec 3 (Reuters) - DHL union employees at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) in the U.S. have voted "overwhelmingly" to authorize a strike, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said on Sunday.

The vote allows the DHL Teamsters Negotiating Committee to call a work stoppage at any time if DHL fails to come to terms on a "fair" contract covering 1,100 ramp and tug workers, the union said.

DHL ramp and tug workers joined the Teamsters in April and the committee has been bargaining with DHL since July.

The members of Teamsters Local 100 load and unload airplanes at DHL's largest and busiest logistics hub in North America.

The Teamsters Union represents more than 6,000 members at DHL across the United States.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.