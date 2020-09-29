DHL to charge 5 euro surcharge for UK shipments from 2021

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post's DHL DPWGn.DE subsidiary plans to levy a surcharge of at least 5 euros ($5.86) for express shipments bound for Britain from January when the country leaves the European customs union, the German logistics company said on Tuesday.

A spokesman said the surcharge would be levied for all shipments subject to customs duty from Jan. 1, but this fee could be adjusted depending on circumstances.

Britain left the European Union last January and is locked in negotiations on a new trade deal from 2021, as well as on implementing the divorce.

DHL is also planning price increases of 4.9% on average for 2021, the spokesman said.

($1 = 0.8530 euros)

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Writing by Emma Thomasson Editing by Caroline Copley)

((+49 30 2888 5081; Reuters Messaging: emma.thomasson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.