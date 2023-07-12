DHL Supply Chain to invest 500 mln euros in Latin America

Adds detail

BERLIN, July 12 (Reuters) - DHL Supply Chain, a unit of Deutsche Post DHLn.DE, plans to invest 500 million euros ($551.45 million) in Latin America by 2028, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The funds are to go towards developing infrastructure and transportation capacity, the spokesperson said in response to a Reuters enquiry.

The Financial Times first reported on the plan.

($1 = 0.9067 euros)

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

