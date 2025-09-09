DHL Supply Chain Expands U.S. Healthcare Logistics With Acquisition Of SDS Rx

(RTTNews) - DHL Group (DPWA.DU) Supply Chain has agreed on Tuesday, to acquire SDS Rx, a U.S.-based provider of final-mile delivery and specialized healthcare transportation for long-term care pharmacies, radiopharmacies, and health systems.

The deal, part of DHL Health Logistics, strengthens DHL's ability to deliver integrated, time-critical solutions across the life sciences and healthcare supply chain.

SDS Rx operates from more than 200 U.S. locations and will add same-day and expedited healthcare delivery services to DHL's network. The acquisition follows DHL's purchase of CryoPDP earlier this year, further advancing its Strategy 2030 growth agenda in healthcare logistics.

Executives from both companies highlighted the move as a step toward building more resilient and patient-centric supply chains amid rising demand for specialty pharmacy services. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval.

DPWA.DU is currently trading at 38.50 euros, down 0.10 euro or 0.26 percent on the Dusseldorf Exchange.

