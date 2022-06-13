US Markets

DHL raises prices for parcel deliveries, calling it unavoidable

Contributor
Miranda Murray Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Logistics giant DHL will charge private customers more for parcel deliveries from July 1 as labour and transport costs have made price increases unavoidable, said the company on Monday.

BERLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - Logistics giant DHL will charge private customers more for parcel deliveries from July 1 as labour and transport costs have made price increases unavoidable, said the company on Monday.

DHL, part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group DPWGn.DE, will increase the price to ship a parcel abroad by between 1 euro and 3.50 euros, excluding those bound for the United States, which, depending on the parcel size, will nearly double in price.

"The company is only partially passing on to customers what are in some cases steep increases in airfares and the substantial rise in costs charged by delivery partners abroad to Deutsche Post DHL for delivering merchandise items," it said.

DHL added that even with the price increases, it would still remain below average parcel prices in Europe, based on a comparison published by the network regulator in November 2021.

($1 = 0.9546 euros)

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular