DHL increases parcel prices for business clients

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

September 01, 2023 — 05:14 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

Sept 1 (Reuters) - DHL Group DHLn.DE will increase prices for parcel services for business customers from October following a rise in personnel costs, the German postal service operator said on Friday.

The decision comes after DHL agreed on a 16.1% pay rise with unions in March.

Reuters
