DHL Group: advise clients to tweak inventory plans in light of Red Sea disruption

DUESSELDORF, Jan 8 (Reuters) - German logistics company DHL Group DHLn.DE on Monday said it was advising customers to take a close look at how they manage warehouse inventories as shippers switch away from the Red Sea, one of the arteries of global trade.

"We generally advise our customers to carefully examine their inventory strategy and, if necessary, adjust it," the company said in emailed comments, adding it was able to provide alternatives to customers, for example air freight or rail.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Christoph Steitz Editing by Miranda Murray)

