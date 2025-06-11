Is DHL Group Sponsored ADR (DHLGY) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. DHL Group Sponsored ADR (DHLGY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

DHL Group Sponsored ADR is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 122 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DHL Group Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHLGY's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, DHLGY has gained about 34.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 5% on average. As we can see, DHL Group Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is DSV (DSDVY). The stock is up 17.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for DSV's current year EPS has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, DHL Group Sponsored ADR belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #196 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.8% so far this year, so DHLGY is performing better in this area. DSV is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to DHL Group Sponsored ADR and DSV as they could maintain their solid performance.

