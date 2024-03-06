News & Insights

DHL Group sees stronger operating profit in the second half of 2024

March 06, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Bartosz Dabrowski

March 6 (Reuters) - German logistics giant DHL Group DHLn.DE said on Wednesday it expects its 2024 operating profit to come in above pre-pandemic figures as it anticipates positive global economic momentum in the second half of the year.

The company expects its 2024 earnings before income and tax (EBIT) to land between 6.0 billion and 6.6 billion euros ($6.5 billion and $7.2 billion).

($1 = 0.9213 euros)

