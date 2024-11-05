DHL Group Reports Modest Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

Dhl Group ( (DHLGY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Dhl Group presented to its investors.

DHL Group is a global logistics company, engaged in express delivery, freight forwarding, supply chain management, and e-commerce services. With a significant presence in the logistics and transportation sector, the company is known for its extensive international network and comprehensive service offerings.

In the third quarter of 2024, DHL Group reported a 6.2% increase in consolidated revenue, totaling €20,592 million, despite facing negative currency impacts. However, the profit from operating activities (EBIT) remained flat compared to the previous year, at €1,373 million. The company saw a decrease in net profit and free cash flow compared to the same period last year.

Key financial highlights include a 17.6% increase in revenue within the Global Forwarding business unit, driven by higher freight volumes, particularly from Asia. Despite the revenue uptick, the division’s EBIT declined by 9.5%. The Supply Chain division, meanwhile, showed revenue growth across most regions and sectors, supported by new contracts and the expanding e-commerce segment, leading to a 13.2% rise in EBIT. Conversely, the Post & Parcel Germany division experienced a decline in EBIT, attributed to rising costs and a decrease in mail volumes.

Looking ahead, DHL Group’s management has adjusted its EBIT guidance for 2024 to over €5.8 billion, down from the previous forecast. While the company anticipates a seasonal increase in B2C shipment volumes, it foresees continued challenges in B2B and mail volumes. The Group remains vigilant about potential risks but maintains confidence in its liquidity position and operational resilience.

