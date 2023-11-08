News & Insights

DHL Group Q3 operating profit falls 32%

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

November 08, 2023 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Kirsti Knollel for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German logistics company DHL Group DHLn.DE on Wednesday posted a 32% drop in its third-quarter operating profit and narrowed its full-year profit forecast as falling e-commerce demand post-COVID continued to hit its business.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 1.37 billion euros ($1.46 billion) in the three months through September, the firm said in a statement.

That was in line with analysts' expectations for 1.375 billion euros, according to a consensus published on DHL's website.

DHL now expects full-year EBIT to come to between 7 billion and 8 billion euros after previously guiding for more than 8 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9360 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knollel Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133561;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.