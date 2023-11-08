DHL Group Q3 operating profit falls 32%

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German logistics company DHL Group DHLn.DE on Wednesday posted a 32% drop in its third-quarter operating profit and narrowed its full-year profit forecast as falling e-commerce demand post-COVID continued to hit its business.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 1.37 billion euros ($1.46 billion) in the three months through September, the firm said in a statement.

That was in line with analysts' expectations for 1.375 billion euros, according to a consensus published on DHL's website.

DHL now expects full-year EBIT to come to between 7 billion and 8 billion euros after previously guiding for more than 8 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9360 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knollel Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133561;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.