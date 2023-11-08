News & Insights

DHL Group Q3 Net Profit Declines, Revenue Down 19.3%; Narrows 2023 Earnings Forecast

November 08, 2023 — 02:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - DHL Group reported third quarter net profit of 807 million euros, down 33.9% from last year. Earnings per share was 0.68 euros compared to 0.99 euros. Operating profit or EBIT was 1.4 billion euros compared to 2.0 billion euros. Revenue was 19.40 billion euros, a decline of 19.3% from previous year.

Looking forward, the Group narrowed its EBIT forecast for 2023 to 6.2 billion euros to 6.6 billion euros, as a recovery of the global economy has not materialized yet.

For 2025, DHL Group expects an EBIT between 7.0 billion euros and 8.0 billion euros, revised from prior outlook of more than 8.0 billion euros.

