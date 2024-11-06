DHL Group price target lowered to EUR 47 from EUR 49 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on DHL Group (DHLGY) to EUR 47 from EUR 49 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
