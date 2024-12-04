DHL Group price target lowered to EUR 42.50 from EUR 47 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on DHL Group (DHLGY) to EUR 42.50 from EUR 47 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
