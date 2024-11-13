DHL Group downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded DHL Group (DHLGY) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of EUR 37.50, down from EUR 44. The firm sees further downside to the company’s fiscal 2026 guidance despite the recent cut.

