DHL Group downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded DHL Group (DHLGY) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of EUR 37.50, down from EUR 44. The firm sees further downside to the company’s fiscal 2026 guidance despite the recent cut.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DHLGY:
- DHL Group price target lowered to EUR 47 from EUR 49 at JPMorgan
- DHL Group price target lowered to EUR 45 from EUR 46 at Morgan Stanley
- DHL Group Reports Modest Revenue Growth Amid Challenges
- Is DHLGY a Buy, Before Earnings?
- HSBC downgrades FedEx to Hold on slower recovery
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.