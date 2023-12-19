News & Insights

DHL Express US air hub workers reach tentative deal with Teamsters union

Credit: REUTERS/Jay LaPrete

December 19, 2023 — 02:51 pm EST

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Teamsters union said on Tuesday it has reached a tentative agreement with about 1,100 DHL Express workers at the delivery company's main U.S. air hub, ending a 12-day strike that began earlier this month.

The contract, that is yet to be ratified by the Teamsters-represented workers, includes provisions for enhanced workplace safety, higher wages and better benefits, the union said.

Newly organized workers at DHL Express, a unit of Deutsche Post DHLn.DE, had gone on strike on Dec. 7 to protest against certain labor practices and stalled contract talks.

The strike had threatened to delay packages during the critical peak holiday shipping season when package carriers such as DHL, FedEx FDX.N and United Parcel Service UPS.N see volumes spike.

The Teamsters-represented workers load and unload DHL Express airplanes at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, one of DHL's largest and busiest logistics hub in North America.

The tentative deal comes as Teamsters is looking to intensify organizing activity following a closely watched contract deal at the world's biggest delivery firm UPS in August.

Companies in the logistics sector are also dealing with margins that are under pressure after consumers returned to their pre-pandemic lifestyles forcing firms to decrease capacity to adjust to lower freight demand.

