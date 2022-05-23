DHL exec says China lockdowns hit supply chains more than Ukraine war

BERLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - Lockdowns in China are having a greater effect on global supply chains than the war in Ukraine and will be felt even after they are lifted, said the head of the Deutsche Post DHL Group DPWGn.DE freight business.

"After an opening, traffic jams will probably form in front of U.S. and European ports," Tim Scharwath said in an interview with Reuters, adding that in short, "it will taker longer than we had thought until the trade system normalizes again."

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Miranda Murray)

