DHL, Diageo team with deployment of Nikola hydrogen fuel cell trucks

DHL Supply Chain and Diageo North America (DEO) have announced plans to incorporate two fuel cell electric trucks, powered with hydrogen, to their U.S. fleet. The Class 8 trucks, manufactured by Nikola Corporation (NKLA), will be deployed and fueled with a HYLA modular refueler at the Diageo campus in Plainfield, Ill., marking a milestone for the state. DHL Supply Chain, Diageo North America’s trusted contract logistics partner for over 20 years, has been actively working to develop innovative solutions that help to decarbonize its customers’ logistics operations. The hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks are part of a broader sustainable supply chain strategy that has included use of battery electric vehicles, optimizing vehicle usage and routes, shifting to a multimodal approach, and increased use of US EPA SmartWay partner carriers. These efforts have resulted in year-over-year reductions in carbon dioxide emissions for both Diageo and DHL. “We are thrilled to integrate Nikola’s hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks into our U.S. fleet,” said Jim Monkmeyer, President of Transportation, DHL Supply Chain. “As a global logistics company with the goal of decarbonizing its business, we’ve integrated sustainability as a fourth strategic bottom line named “Green Logistics of Choice” in our newly announced Strategy 2030. The deployment of these fuel cell electric vehicles is one of many initiatives that demonstrates how we are putting action behind our words.” Nikola’s hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks offer a sustainable, and efficient alternative to traditional diesel-powered vehicles.

