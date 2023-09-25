DHL and Sasol join hydrogen firm HH2E on sustainable jet fuel project

Adds detail, background

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German logistics giant DHL DHLn.DE is teaming up with energy firm HH2E and South African petrochemicals firm Sasol SOLJ.J on the expansion of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production in Germany, HH2E said on Monday.

The companies have signed an agreement to set up a joint initiative to build potential production capacities for SAFs based on green hydrogen, or eSAFs, somewhere in eastern Germany, HH2E said in a statement.

They plan production of at least 200,000 tonnes per year, with the potential to scale up to 500,000 tonnes per year, it added.

Aircraft manufacturer Airbus AIR.PA also intends to join the consortium to use the jet fuel, according to the statement.

The agreement came as industry met in Hamburg for the National Aviation Conference, where German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke of the importance of expanding SAF production in order to meet EU climate targets.

The companies' goal is to realise an eSAF production in Germany by 2030, the statement said, adding that they would immediately specify the technical and financial planning, as well as the financing and definition of the regulatory framework.

Sasol, the world's biggest producer of fuels and chemicals from coal and gas, is working to cut its emissions by 30% by 2030 and has agreed a SAF joint venture with Danish decarbonisation company Topsoe.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Writing by Rachel More, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

