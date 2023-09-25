DHL and Sasol join hydrogen firm HH2E on sustainable aviation fuel project

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German logistics giant DHL DHLn.DE is teaming up with energy firm HH2E and South African petrochemicals firm Sasol SOLJ.J on the expansion of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production in Germany, HH2E said on Monday.

The companies have signed an agreement to set up a joint initiative to build potential production capacities for SAFs based on green hydrogen, or eSAFs, somewhere in eastern Germany, HH2E said in a statement.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Writing by Rachel More, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.