News & Insights

Commodities
AIR

DHL and Sasol join hydrogen firm HH2E on sustainable aviation fuel project

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

September 25, 2023 — 04:58 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German logistics giant DHL DHLn.DE is teaming up with energy firm HH2E and South African petrochemicals firm Sasol SOLJ.J on the expansion of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production in Germany, HH2E said on Monday.

The companies have signed an agreement to set up a joint initiative to build potential production capacities for SAFs based on green hydrogen, or eSAFs, somewhere in eastern Germany, HH2E said in a statement.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Writing by Rachel More, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesCompaniesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.