DHIL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc - Class A Comm (Symbol: DHIL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $175.00, changing hands as low as $174.51 per share. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc - Class A Comm shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DHIL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DHIL's low point in its 52 week range is $154.24 per share, with $195.9999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $174.51.
