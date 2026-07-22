DHI Stock Outlook Hinges on Affordability and Inventory Discipline

D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI is working through a housing market where affordability, mortgage-rate volatility and cautious buyers still shape demand.



The company’s current setup rests on a practical trade-off. It is using incentives, lower prices, product mix and its mortgage platform to keep homes moving while trying to protect returns.

DHI Leans on Affordable Demand

D.R. Horton’s demand defense starts with affordability. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, its average closing price declined 2% year over year to $362,000, reflecting a continued push toward more affordable offerings.



First-time buyers remain central to that strategy. They represented 65% of mortgage closings in the quarter, while net sales orders totaled 23,084 homes with an order value of $8.4 billion despite a difficult housing backdrop.

D.R. Horton Gains From Faster Turns

Operational speed is another part of the thesis. Median construction cycle times improved roughly three weeks year over year in the quarter, helping homes move through inventory more quickly.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

D.R. Horton ended the quarter with 38,000 homes in inventory, including 23,300 unsold homes. Completed unsold homes were 7,600, with only 600 completed for more than six months, limiting the drag from aged supply.

DHI Uses Its Lot Strategy for Flexibility

The company’s lot position supports future volume without forcing too much owned land onto the balance sheet. At June 30, 2026, D.R. Horton controlled 568,500 homebuilding lots, including 126,600 owned lots and 441,900 lots under purchase contracts.



That structure gives DHI room to adjust if demand changes. During the first nine months of fiscal 2026, 67% of homes closed were built on lots developed by Forestar or third parties, reinforcing its flexible land model.



PulteGroup PHM is another large homebuilder competing for buyers across major housing markets, so its trends remain relevant to the same demand cycle. Toll Brothers TOL, with a more luxury-oriented position, offers a useful contrast to DHI’s affordability-led approach.

D.R. Horton Still Faces Margin Pressure

The offset is profitability. Home sales gross margin fell to 20.7% in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 from 21.8% a year earlier, even as closings increased 4% year over year.



Cost relief has not fully solved the issue. Stick-and-brick costs declined 5% year over year, but lot costs rose 5%, while incentives are expected to remain elevated through the fourth quarter as affordability remains the primary demand constraint.

DHI Signals a Balanced Stock Setup

DHI’s setup remains balanced rather than one-sided. The company is using scale, inventory control and land flexibility to defend demand, but margin pressure and rate-sensitive buyers keep the near-term earnings picture measured.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which fits a neutral short-term earnings-revision backdrop. DHI also has a VGM Score of A, Value Score of B, Growth Score of C and Momentum Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Style Scores point to favorable value and momentum characteristics, while the Growth Score is more middle-of-the-road. For investors, the combination suggests that DHI has useful support factors, but the Rank keeps the stock in hold territory until earnings visibility improves.

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D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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