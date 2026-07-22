Is DHI Stock a Buy Now as Valuation Stays Reasonable but Mixed

D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI presents a restrained investment case rather than a clean buy signal. The homebuilder is still producing cash, supporting shareholders and managing inventory carefully.



The question is whether those strengths are enough while earnings growth softens. Valuation helps, but lower margins, higher cancellations and reduced fiscal 2026 guidance keep the setup mixed.

DHI Valuation Looks Measured

DHI trades at 12.3X forward 12-month earnings. That is above the Zacks sub-industry multiple of 10.9X, but below the Zacks sector at 20.2X and the S&P 500 at 20.7X.



The valuation does not screen as stretched against the broader market. It also does not show a deep bargain within homebuilding, where investors remain focused on affordability, incentives and sales pace.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

The $151 price target implies limited upside from the recent stock price of $143.92. That makes valuation a supportive part of the DHI case, not a stand-alone reason to buy aggressively.

D.R. Horton Still Returns Big Cash

D.R. Horton ended June 30, 2026, with consolidated liquidity of $6.1 billion, including $2.13 billion of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $4 billion of available credit facility capacity. Debt to total capital was 23.0%, which supports flexibility through a cyclical housing slowdown.



The company also continues to return capital. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, it repurchased 4.2 million shares for $615.7 million and paid $127.1 million in dividends.



For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, D.R. Horton repurchased 14.6 million shares for $2.2 billion and paid $388.3 million in dividends. Management still expects at least $3 billion in operating cash flow, about $2.5 billion of repurchases and roughly $500 million in dividends for fiscal 2026.



Lennar Corporation LEN and PulteGroup, Inc. PHM provide useful peer context because both compete in the same public homebuilder universe. For investors comparing builders, D.R. Horton’s liquidity and capital returns remain key parts of its relative appeal.

DHI Earnings Quality Needs Scrutiny

D.R. Horton beat third-quarter fiscal 2026 expectations, with earnings of $3.20 per share and revenues of $9.23 billion. Homebuilding revenues rose 1.2% year over year, and homes closed increased 4% to 23,983.



The headline beat does not remove the pressure points. Earnings declined 4.8% year over year, net income fell 11.7% and income before taxes declined 9.7%.



Home sales gross margin slipped to 20.7% from 21.8% a year earlier. The cancellation rate also rose to 20% from 17%, showing that affordability constraints and cautious buyer sentiment are still weighing on demand quality.

D.R. Horton Cut Its 2026 Outlook

D.R. Horton lowered its fiscal 2026 consolidated revenue guidance to $32.5-$33 billion from its prior view of $33.5-$34.5 billion. That compares with $34.25 billion in fiscal 2025.



The company also reduced its homebuilding closings outlook to 83,800-84,300 homes from the prior projection of 86,000-87,500 homes. This revised view points to a more measured sales pace rather than a rapid demand recovery.



The lower outlook matters for investors because it reflects the same affordability and mortgage-rate uncertainty affecting the broader housing market. Management is still prioritizing cash generation and disciplined sales activity, but the earnings backdrop is not accelerating.

DHI Ratings Point to Selective Appeal

The bottom line is that DHI offers a reasonable but selective investment setup. Liquidity, cash returns and a measured valuation support the stock, while weaker margins, lower earnings and trimmed guidance argue against a broadly bullish stance.



DHI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That rank fits a stock where estimate trends do not yet point to a stronger near-term earnings catalyst. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The stock has a VGM Score of A, Value Score of B, Growth Score of C and Momentum Score of A. These scores suggest attractive characteristics in value and momentum, while growth remains less convincing.



For investors who prioritize balance-sheet strength, shareholder returns and valuation discipline, DHI has appeal. For those seeking cleaner near-term growth, the stock still requires patience.

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D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.