DHI Group to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

DHI Group DHX is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 earnings after market close on Nov. 10, 2025.

For the third quarter of 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHX’s non-GAAP earnings is pegged at 6 cents per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 20%. The figure has remained unchanged for the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHX’s top line is pegged at $31 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 12.1%.

DHX’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 147.9%.

Factors to Consider

DHI Group’s third-quarter 2025 performance is likely to have been aided by strong profitability in its ClearanceJobs platform and rising demand for tech talent possessing AI skills. DHX is likely to have capitalized on the record U.S. defense budget of $1.1 trillion and NATO’s increased spending commitments, which are expected to have boosted the contracting ecosystem.

DHI Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DHI Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | DHI Group, Inc. Quote

DHX’s recent acquisition of AgileATS has increased its market share in the applicant tracking system market. Moreover, since the AgileATS integration, it has become the one shop for end-to-end recruitment within one platform. This added functionality is likely to have boosted the company’s top-line performance for the to-be-reported quarter.

However, DHX’s other major platform, Dice, has been facing challenges in a weak hiring environment as companies remain cautious about spending amid high interest rates and slower economic activity. This is likely to have offset the other gains. DHX’s improvement of the Dice platform with AI-related job postings is likely to have remained a bright spot.

Additionally, DHX’s focus on cost optimization and restructuring initiatives is expected to have boosted the bottom line and supported the revenue softness. However, DHX continues to face significant headwinds. Persistent macroeconomic uncertainty and a sluggish non-AI tech hiring market are likely to have weighed on Dice bookings in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says About DHX

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DHX this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

DHX currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model indicates that they possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:

Exodus Movement, Inc. EXOD currently has an Earnings ESP of +700.00% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.

EXOD shares have plunged 24.2% in the year-to-date period. EXOD is set to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 10. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cisco Systems CSCO presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.91% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Cisco Systems shares have risen 25.7% year to date. CSCO is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on Nov.12.

NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +2.08% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

NVIDIA shares have risen 25.7% year to date. NVDA is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 19.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.